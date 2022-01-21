Josh Duggar seeks new trial or acquittal in child porn case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has asked a federal judge for a new trial or an acquittal, a little over a month after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. A jury convicted Duggar last month of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. A sentencing date hasn’t been set for Duggar, who faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count. In a court filing Wednesday, Duggar’s attorneys argued that prosecutors failed to present evidence that the former “19 Kids and Counting” star “knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” which they say is a necessary element for a conviction.