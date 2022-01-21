Honduras President-elect sees ‘betrayal’ by own allies

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The prospects of Honduras President-elect Xiomara Castro governing with support of a solid congressional majority has taken a hit before she’s even been inaugurated. The choice of leaders for the newly elected lawmakers devolved into shouting and shoving among her own allies on Friday. Castro’s party won 50 seats in the 128-seat Congress in November elections and she needs an alliance with other parties to have majority backing. But 20 members of her own party broke Castro’s promise to give Congress’ leadership to the allied party of Vice President Salvador Nasralla. Instead they chose some of their own.