High court could limit 2020 Indian land decision in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to consider limiting a recent decision about Indian land in Oklahoma that the state says has produced chaos in its courts. The justices said Friday they would take up a case to clarify whether the state can prosecute non-Indians for crimes committed against Native Americans in a large portion of eastern Oklahoma that the high court ruled in 2020 remains an Indian reservation. The case will be argued in April. But the justices did not agree to the state’s request that the court consider overruling the 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma altogether.