Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota says 47-year-old Steve Shand has been charged with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S. and the discovery of the bodies. A U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota stopped a 15-passenger van just south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. Court documents say five other people were spotted by law enforcement in the snow nearby. There was no immediate response to an email to the federal public defender’s office, listed in court documents as representing Shand.