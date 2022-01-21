Facing tough ’22 elections, Dems want a year of achievements

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats know they may lose control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. So they’re trying to sculpt a 2022 legislative agenda that would generate achievements and reassure voters that they’re addressing pocketbook problems and can govern competently. Last year President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats notched two big wins: a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and a $1 trillion infrastructure package. But internal fights derailed two other two top goals: their $2 trillion social and environment measure and voting rights legislation. So now, Democrats are gauging what wins they can claim this election year. Topping the list: reviving a smaller social and economic package.