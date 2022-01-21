Diplomat says Tongan survival story fits with events

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The incredible story of a retired carpenter who survived overnight in the ocean after the Tonga tsunami swept him out to sea appeared to fit with events at the time, a top New Zealand official says. The story of 57-year-old Lisala Folau, who has disabilities that make walking hard, has captivated people in Tonga and around the world. Some have affectionately dubbed Folau “Aquaman.” New Zealand Acting High Commissioner Peter Lund says when he had his first briefing with Tongan government officials on the day after the tsunami they told him a person was missing from Atata island.