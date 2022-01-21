Dior reconstructs Paris in spectacular Fashion Week show

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Dior took over Paris’ iconic Place de la Concorde for its menswear show whose theme was none other than the city of Paris itself. Fashion editors and a front row including Naomi Campbell marveled at the spectacular decor. Dior created a near-life size Parisian bridge, with fake birds and fake water lapping via plasma screen, just for the 15-minute collection. In pastel hues that reflected a winter morning, models snaked around the Parisian vista, past the iconic image of the Pont Neuf bridge and by the Musee d’Orsay while a recording from house founder Christian Dior talked about the meaning of fashion. In the show, the beret made a fall-winter comeback for British designer Kim Jones.