Despite key win, Venezuela’s opposition split over strategy

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — A deeply symbolic victory for Venezuela’s opposition hasn’t resolved a deep divide over its strategy. Many see the ballot box as the way to victory and point to their win in Barinas state, the homeland of the late President Hugo Chavez, who founded the current socialist government. But others see little sense in contesting elections they say are profoundly skewed against them. While President Nicolás Maduro’s government accepted the loss in Barinas, it won overwhelmingly in most regional races against an opposition that was often divided and unenthusiastic about even taking part.