Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event

GENEVA (AP) — Government and business leaders have urged global cooperation on climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery at the World Economic Forum’s virtual gathering this week. Speeches and discussions from the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres moved online after COVID-19 concerns delayed the group’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Big ideas were debated this week, but no concrete deals on how to act. Germany’s chancellor pushed for a new global “climate club,” many leaders urged joint efforts to combat the inequalities of the pandemic and inflation was a big issue for the global economy.