China mandates 3-day Olympic torch relay amid virus concerns

BEIJING (AP) — China is limiting the torch relay for the Winter Olympic Games to just three days amid coronavirus worries. The flame will be displayed only in enclosed venues that are deemed “safe and controllable,” according to officials speaking at a news conference on Friday. No public transit routes would be disturbed and life would continue for the 20 million residents of the capital, where a handful of new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over recent days. Beijing’s Deputy Sports Director Yang Haibin said safety was the “top priority” with the pandemic, Games preparations and forest fire prevention all factored in. The relay will run Feb. 2-4. China says only selected spectators will be allowed to attend the events.