China criticizes US missile sanctions as hypocrisy

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized Washington for imposing sanctions on Chinese companies accused of exporting missile technology, and accused the United States of hypocrisy for selling nuclear-capable cruise missiles. The United States announced penalties on three companies it said were engaged in unspecified “missile technology proliferation activities.” It said they were barred from U.S. markets and from obtaining technology that can be used to make weapons. China’s Foreign Ministry criticized the penalties as a “typical hegemonic action” and called on Washington to “stop suppressing Chinese enterprises and smearing China.” Cruise missiles and long-range ballistic missiles are regarded as among China’s strengths in weapons technology.