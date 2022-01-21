Skip to Content
Canadian tourist killed, 2 wounded in Mexico resort shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican state authorities say a Canadian tourist has been killed and two more wounded in a shooting at a hotel along Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said via Twitter Friday that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in the shooting. He shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun. The Xcaret resort is south of Playa del Carmen. Hernández said all three victims were taken to a hospital where one later died. It is just the latest brazen act of violence along Mexico’s famed Mayan Riviera, the crown jewel of its tourism industry.

