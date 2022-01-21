Australia records deadliest day of pandemic with 80 deaths

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with 80 coronavirus fatalities, as an outbreak of the omicron variant continues to take a toll. But the premier of the most populous state, New South Wales, says a slight decrease in hospitalizations gives him some hope about the strain the outbreak is putting on the health system. The previous record of 78 deaths was set on Tuesday. There have been just under 3,000 coronavirus deaths in Australia since the pandemic began. The news came after the premier of Western Australia state backed down on a promise to reopen the state to the rest of the country on Feb. 5, saying there too many COVID-19 cases in other states.