Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

By The Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment have landed in Tonga, as the Pacific nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption. Zed Seselja, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, said planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan, have brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people. The first planes arrived after the main airport runway was cleared of ash spewed when the volcano erupted a week ago. A Pacific-wide tsunami it set off smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill in Peru.