At least 17 killed in road crash explosion in western Ghana

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Officials say that at least 17 people have been killed and dozens more injured when a vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle and blew up in western Ghana. Isaac Dsamani, municipal chief executive of Prestea-Huni Valley district, said the crash happened in Apiate, near Bogoso, a mining town in the area. He said the vehicle was carrying explosives to the Chirano gold mine in the Western Region. Prosper Baah, acting regional head of the National Ambulance Service, said that 57 people injured have been sent to nearby health centers. He said many people were injured as they tried to get to the scene of the accident and were caught in the explosion.