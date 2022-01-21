As 2024 nears, Pence to speak at SC pregnancy center dinner

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is making another trip to drum up support among abortion opponents in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Pence will give a keynote address at the May fundraising banquet for the Carolina Pregnancy Center. That’s according to a copy of an invitation obtained by The Associated Press. The organization has become a regular stop for GOP presidential hopefuls. Last year, Pence chose the fundraiser of another conservative Christian nonprofit in South Carolina as the scene of his first public address since the end of the Trump administration. Carolina Pregnancy Center, the host of Pence’s May return, is based in the state’s conservative northwest and has frequently played host to Republicans seeking their party’s nomination.