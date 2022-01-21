Abuse victims see inequity in payouts at 2 Michigan schools

By COREY WILLAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

Two former University of Michigan football stars who stand to receive as much as $500,000 each through the school’s sexual abuse settlement with more than 1,000 students say the per-victim payouts should be much higher. They point to a similar case at rival Michigan State, also involving a sports doctor. Dwight Hicks and Jon Vaughn, both former NFL players, told The Associated Press that the $490 million settlement the Ann Arbor school announced this week is another example of Black victims receiving less than white victims in big-money payouts. An attorney says the majority of the claimants are Black men. A settlement at Michigan State led to average $1.2 million payouts to women and girls, mostly white.