Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

By ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections. The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party. Yet the president sees no need for a major shift in direction. Instead, White House aides previewed subtler changes to how Biden devotes his time. He’ll put greater emphasis on speaking directly to Americans and less time in the weeds with lawmakers crafting legislation.