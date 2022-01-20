Whitehead, Jeffers among Book Critics Circle nominees

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Colson Whitehead’s “Harlem Shuffle,” Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ “The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois” and a debut story collection by Anthony Veasna So, a promising writer who died before his book was published, are among this year’s nominees for National Book Critics Circle awards. Other nominees range from Torrey Peters’ acclaimed first novel “Detransition Baby” to Mark Harris’ biography of Mike Nichols. Also nominated is Rebecca Solnit’s “Orwell’s Roses,” in which she connects Orwell’s worldview to his joy in gardening and other domestic activities. Winners will be announced March 17.