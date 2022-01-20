US says nuclear talks with Iran at ‘decisive moment’

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says talks with Iran over its nuclear program are at a “decisive moment,” but has warned that if a deal is not reached in the coming weeks then Washington and its allies may change tactics. Speaking in Berlin after meeting senior diplomats from Germany, France and Britain Thursday, Blinken said the longer Iran fails to comply with the 2015 Vienna accord, the closer it would get to being able to build an atomic weapon. The U.S. withdrew from the Vienna accord under President Donald Trump and reinstated economics sanctions on Tehran. Iran responded by increasing the purity of uranium it enriches and its stockpiles, in breach of the accord.