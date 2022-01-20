US fugitive who faked death, skipped UK court date arrested

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

A Rhode Island man who authorities say fled the U.S. and faked his death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud has been arrested after skipping his court date in Scotland. A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed Thursday that officers arrested Nicholas Alahverdian in Glasgow after a warrant was issued earlier in the day. The 34-year-old is due in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday. Alahverdian faces extradition to answer to a 2008 rape charge in Utah. He was discovered in Glasgow last month after being hospitalized with COVID-19. In recent years, Alahverdian had been an outspoken critic of Rhode Island’s foster care system.