US charges 2nd key suspect in killing of Haiti’s president

By GISELA SALOMÓN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Haitian-Chilean businessman considered a key suspect in the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse has appeared in U.S. federal court and was accused of providing weapons to former Colombian soldiers charged with fatally shooting the country’s leader. Rodolphe Jaar is a former U.S. government informant who was recently detained in the Dominican Republic. He was charged Thursday with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.