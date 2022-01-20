Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:56 AM

UN: Food aid in Ethiopia’s Tigray now at ‘all-time lowest’

KION

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says food distribution in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region has reached its “all-time lowest” while more than 50,000 children are thought to be severely malnourished, the latest sign of growing crisis amid efforts to end the country’s 14-month war. Thursday’s update by the U.N. humanitarian agency says food aid stocks and fuel are “almost entirely exhausted” in the Tigray region of some 6 million people, where a government blockade was imposed in late June 2021 in an attempt to keep supplies from reaching Tigray forces battling Ethiopian and allied troops.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content