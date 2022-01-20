The 18 jurors picked for federal trial over Floyd’s killing

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eighteen people were picked to hear the federal case against three former Minneapolis officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 arrest that led to the Black man’s death. Twelve jurors will deliberate and six are alternates. Most of the jurors appear to be white; two appear to be of Asian descent. The jury includes people from the Minneapolis metro area, as well as suburbs and far southern Minnesota.