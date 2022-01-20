Search on for humpback whale entangled in debris off Hawaii

POIPU, Hawaii (AP) — A marine mammal rescue team is searching for an adult humpback whale that’s entangled in debris off the coast of Hawaii. The Garden Island newspaper reports that first responders removed about 2,000 feet or 600 meters of heavy-gauge line from the animal over the weekend when it was off the island of Kauai. But authorities could not get all the gear off the whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale was emaciated, light-colored and rough-skinned. It had patches of rust-colored whale lice, indicating it was distressed. Officials will try to find the whale and clear more line from it as conditions permit.