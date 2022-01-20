Police: Man tried to kill 2 North Carolina hospital workers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man choked a hospital worker unconscious and tried to snap another employee’s neck during a rampage inside a North Carolina emergency room earlier this week. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Rothwell Jacob Simmons has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault by strangulation. Simmons was arrested at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after Tuesday’s attack. Officials have not said what prompted the incident or released details about the victims’ injuries. According to WECT-TV, Simmons appeared in court on Wednesday and said, “I don’t know what the hell got into me.”