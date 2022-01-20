‘Peril’ co-author Robert Costa moves from Post to CBS News

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News announced the hiring of Robert Costa of The Washington Post as the network’s chief election and campaign correspondent. Costa co-authored the book ‘Peril’ on the final days of the Trump administration with Bob Woodward. He said reporting on the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election convinced him of the need to aggressively cover the fragile state of American democracy, including efforts to change how the country votes and how those votes are counted. Costa’s hiring is one of several moves made by CBS News chief Neeraj Khemlani to boost the network’s Washington bureau.