Parts of Southeast await a blast of snow, ice, freezing rain

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Several schools have canceled classes in coastal areas of the Carolinas and Virginia and authorities are urging drivers to stay off potentially icy roads amid the latest round of winter storms. The governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia each declared states of emergency ahead of the storms forecast to sweep the region into Saturday. The National Weather Service says the latest winter blast could ice over a large swath of eastern North Carolina and the northeastern corner of South Carolina, while dumping snow around Norfolk, Virginia.