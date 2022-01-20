Montenegro government urges early vote to resolve crisis

By PREDRAG MILIC

Associated Press

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s embattled government has called for an early election to be held in the Balkan country. Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic on Thursday filed a request that the current mandate of the Montenegrin assembly be cut short to pave the way for the vote. The move comes a day after a junior partner in the ruling coalition submitted a no-confidence motion. The group said a political deadlock has stalled European Union integration reform. It wasn’t immediately clear how the political crisis eventually will be resolved. Krivokapic’s government has been in turmoil for months amid dwindling support.