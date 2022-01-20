Missouri Senate candidate ad falsely claims stolen election

A Republican congressman running for U.S. Senate in Missouri has released a 30-second ad that falsely claims the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen” from former President Donald Trump. Billy Long represents a southwestern Missouri district in the U.S. House. He’s among several candidates seeking the GOP nomination in 2022 for the seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, who is not seeking a third term. In the ad, Long cites his early support of Trump. But he says the Democrats “rigged the election.” Several courts along with federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted.