Libya’s central bank, torn by civil war, says it will unify

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s central bank says that it has started a process to reunify after being split for years during the country’s civil war. The step towards unification comes after the country’s elections were delayed last month, throwing its transitional to democracy into question. Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and split the oil-rich North African country between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east. Since 2014 the bank, which receives the country’s oil revenues, also divided between branches on both sides.