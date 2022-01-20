LGBTQ dating ban at BYU probed in federal investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has opened a civil-rights investigation into how LGBTQ students are disciplined at Brigham Young University, a private religious school. The Salt Lake Tribune reports it comes after the school said it would still enforce a ban on same-sex dating even after that section was removed from the school’s written honor code. A university spokeswoman acknowledged the investigation but said in a statement that BYU is within its rights to enforce the church’s policies against same-sex relationships and does not anticipate any further action. The school does have religious exemptions from sex discrimination laws.