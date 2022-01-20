Kilmeade, Jones get Fox News Saturday shows in shuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has shuffled its Saturday night lineup, giving new hourlong shows to network veteran Brian Kilmeade and newcomer Lawrence Jones. Kilmeade, one of the “Fox & Friends” weekday trio of hosts, will get his own Saturday show at 8 p.m. Eastern, but will continue on the weekday morning show. Jones, currently a reporter on “Fox & Friends,” takes over the 10 p.m. hour with a show he intends to frequently take on the road. He’s 29, and the third Black show host at Fox News Channel. They replace Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro, who’ve been given new weekday roles.