Kentucky congressman against mandates says he has COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky congressman who has been critical of pandemic mask and vaccine mandates says he has COVID-19. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted Thursday that his symptoms have been mild and he believes he is “over it.” Massie says he’s avoiding public appearances until next week. He also said on Twitter that he’s not vaccinated. The five-term congressman has been outspoken about his opposition to mandates for masking and vaccinations since early in the pandemic. Last week, he said his congressional office would “not comply” with Washington D.C.’s vaccine mandate for restaurants.