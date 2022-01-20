Jury in federal trial in Floyd killing appears mostly white

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury of 18 people who appeared mostly white was picked Thursday for the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing. The judge told potential jurors the case has “absolutely nothing” to do with race. The jurors chosen to hear the case against former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng appeared to include one person of Asian descent among the 12 jurors who would deliberate if no alternates are needed. A second person of Asian descent was among the six alternates, with all others appearing white. The court declined to provide demographic information.