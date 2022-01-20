Jihadi video shows child fighters executing Nigeria soldiers

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An Islamic State-linked extremist group accused of killing hundreds in northeast Nigeria has released a video purporting to show child soldiers executing two men identified as members of the Nigerian military. The video released by the Islamic State West Africa Province was published on Tuesday by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi activity. It showed a man in Nigerian army uniform who said he was with the army special forces being shot twice in the head by a boy of about 12. Shortly after, another soldier was shot in the head by one of the three masked fighters behind him. Nigeria’s military did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.