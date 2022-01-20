EXPLAINER: Why fear of 5G halting flights has faded

By The Associated Press

New 5G wireless service is up and running in the United States, with little of the feared disruption to air travel. Some flights were canceled in the early going, but problems seemed to ease as federal regulators approved more planes to operate around 5G signals. On Thursday, the FAA said it had granted new approvals that will allow an estimated 78% of the U.S. airline fleet to make landings even under low-visibility conditions at airports where the new, faster wireless service has been turned on.