Early treatment could tame peanut allergies in small kids

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study finds that young children might be able to overcome their peanut allergies if treated early enough. Toddlers with peanut allergies were given increasing amounts of peanut powder daily to build their tolerance. After 2 1/2 years, close to three-quarters were able to tolerate the equivalent of about 16 peanuts. Six months after the treatment stopped, one-fifth still could, suggesting early intervention could have a lasting effect. Peanut allergies affect about 2% of children in the U.S. and most do not outgrow the allergy. The research was published Thursday in the journal Lancet.