CIA: Most ‘Havana syndrome’ cases not linked to US adversary

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the CIA believes it’s unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary is using microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack hundreds of American diplomats and intelligence officers who attribute their brain injuries and other symptoms to what’s come to be known as “Havana syndrome.” The findings are drawing immediate criticism from those who have reported cases and from advocates who accuse the government of long dismissing the array of ailments. Most cases under review by intelligence officers have been linked to other known medical conditions or to environmental factors. That’s according to one official familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence.