Canadian ambassador calls for ‘inclusive’ Haiti accord

By HAROLD ISAAC

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Ahead of an international conference on Haiti led by his country, Canada’s ambassador to the Caribbean nation is calling for a politically “inclusive accord” to address a deepening constitutional crisis following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. In an interview in Port-au-Prince, diplomat Sebastien Carrière expressed concern about the degradation of the security situation in Haiti, which will be a central topic of a virtual meeting Friday that will include ministers from Canada, the United States and France. The meeting with be led by Melanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Carrière said that “Canada is absolutely concerned with the security situation” in Haiti.