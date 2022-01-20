Bombing in Pakistan’s 2nd city Lahore kills 2, wounds 26

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a powerful bomb has exploded in a crowded bazar in in Pakistan’s second largest city of Lahore, killing at least two people and wounding 26 others. A senior police official said the dead and wounded had been transported to a nearby hospital, where some were listed in critical condition. Officers are still trying to determine what kind of device was used for the attack. According to witnesses, the blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near the eastern city’s famous Anarkali bazar. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but it comes days after the Pakistani Taliban shot dead three police officers.