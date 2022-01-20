Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold their first formal talks on Friday as the two leaders face fresh concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program and China’s growing military assertiveness. The talks come as North Korea earlier this week suggested it might resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been paused for more than three years. Both the U.S. and Japan are also concerned about China’s increasing aggression towards Taiwan. White House officials say ongoing efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic and the brewing crisis in eastern Europe as Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine will also be on the agenda.