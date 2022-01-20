Belarus calls referendum that could strengthen Lukashenko

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president has called a referendum next month on constitutional amendments that could allow him to further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests and remain in office until 2035. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, on Thursday ordered the referendum to be held Feb. 27. Although the amendments bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during Lukashenko’s tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. The restriction, however, will only take effect once a “newly elected president” assumes office, which gives Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current term expires in 2025.