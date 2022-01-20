Baltimore police: Anti-violence worker among 3 fatally shot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a quadruple shooting in Baltimore left three men dead, including an anti-violence worker. Officers responding to the scene in the East Baltimore neighborhood on Wednesday night found four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Three died and the fourth is expected to survive. Officials say one of those killed was DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets violence interrupter. Safe Streets outreach workers mediate disputes in an effort to prevent violence and work to steer young people away from violence. McGrier is the third Safe Streets worker killed in the city since last January. Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting “a horrific tragedy.”