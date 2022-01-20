Alaska governor: Work with Murkowski endures after Trump nod

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he doesn’t see his acceptance of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement as hurting his relationship with the state’s senior U.S. senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial last year, and Trump has vowed to fight her reelection bid. Trump offered Dunleavy his endorsement provided that Dunleavy does not endorse Murkowski. Dunleavy says he and Trump had a “very good relationship,” which he contrasted with the Biden administration. He says he is focused on his own race and will continue working with Murkowski and other members of Alaska’s congressional delegation on issues affecting Alaska.