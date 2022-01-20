4 found dead in blizzard in Canada near US border

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The bodies of four people were found in the Canadian province of Manitoba near the United States border in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police believe was a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard. The dead include an infant and a teen, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy say it’s believed they died from exposure. MacLatchy say U.S. authorities notified RCMP on Wednesday about a different group of people who had been apprehended after crossing into the United States from near the town of Emerson, Manitoba. That group had items for an infant but no baby was with them. It led authorities to believe a child and others may be missing.