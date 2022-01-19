U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school. Attorney Parker Stinar says Wednesday that 1,050 people will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday. Dr. Robert Anderson died in 2008. The university had been in mediation to resolve multiple lawsuits by mostly men who said Anderson sexually abused them during routine medical examinations. Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until his 2003 retirement and was director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football.