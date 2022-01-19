Palestinian minister: Biden moving too slow on pushing peace

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister is criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden for moving too slowly to reverse all of the Trump administration’s adverse policies against the Palestinians and not using America’s special relationship to pressure Israel to abandon “its rejection of a two-state solution and peace negotiations.” Malki told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday there were hopes that the end of Donald Trump’s administration and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “would be enough to pave the way for renewed momentum for peace.” But he said that hasn’t happened and called for an international conference to spur peace efforts.