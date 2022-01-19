Pakistan court sentences woman to death for blasphemy

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has sentenced a Muslim woman to death after finding her guilty of blasphemy for insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The woman, Aneeqa Atteeq, was arrested in May 2020 after the man alerted police that she sent him caricatures of the Prophet — considered sacrilegious — via WhatsApp. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting the religion or religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation can cause riots.