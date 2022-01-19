Germany criticizes Czech tycoon’s 257 mph Autobahn ride

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Transport Ministry has criticized a stunt that saw a Czech millionaire drive his high-powered sportscar along a public highway at speeds of up to 257 mph. A video posted online this month shows Radim Passer pushing his Bugatti Chiron to extreme speeds on a stretch of Germany’s Autobahn last year. Passer wrote that the stunt was filmed on a straight section of highway with three lanes and “visibility along the whole stretch.” But the car can be seen passing several other vehicles and the light in the video suggests it was at twilight. While much of Germany’s Autobahn network famously has no speed limit, the transport ministry said Wednesday that it “rejects any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users.”